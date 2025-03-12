Kajol to star in mythological-horror film Maa, first look out

Kajol will be featuring next in the mythological-horror film titled Maa, the makers announced on Monday. The film is written by Saiwyn Quadras (Neerja, Mary Kom) and directed by Vishal Furia, known for directing the 2017 Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

The makers unveiled the film’s first look where Kajol is seen holding her daughter close to her with a feared expression on her face as she is surrounding on two sides by the image of a goddess and that of a demon. The poster was captioned as, “Hell is here, so is the goddess.” As per the makers, “Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama.”

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumat Mangat Pathak. It will be released in theatres on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix thriller Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon.