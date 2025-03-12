Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Harshvardhan Rane in the romantic-drama Deewaniyat

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic drama Deewaniyat. She shared a motion poster to make the announcement on Tuesday. The film has been helmed by Milap Zaveri, known for making actioners like Marjaavaan (2019) and Satyamev Jayate (2018), among others.

Sonam, who has featured in popular Punjabi films like Sardaar Ji (2015), Carry On Jatta 2 (2018), and Nikka Zaildar (2016), shared the motion poster, featuring a rose that eventually catches fire as her voiceover is being heard addressing her lover. She wrote in the caption, “So thrilled to bring the fire of love to Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing Harshvardhan Rane. Can’t wait for you all to witness this madness of love!”

The film was announced last month, with another motion poster featuring the voiceover of Harshvardhan. It has been written by Mushtaq Sheikh and Milap.

Deewaniyat is produced by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. It will go on floors soon and is set to be released later this year.