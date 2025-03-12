Tu Yaa Main announcement video: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘dangerous’ collab

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor will soon be seen together in a film titled Tu Yaa Main. An announcement video of the film was shared by the makers on social media on Monday. Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The video shows Adarsh as a content creator who goes dipping in a lake to give his followers Mumbai’s most ‘kadak’ sunset. In the lake, he meets Shanaya’s character, another content creator. As they mull over a collab, a crocodile pulls Adarsh away.