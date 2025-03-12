Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan wraps shoot
The shoot for Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been wrapped. The film, directed by Santosh Singh with a script by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, marks the film debut for Shanaya, who is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.
The makers shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot which shows the cast and crew battling the cold in a foreign location. They can also be seen celebrating once the shoot is wrapped.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, as per reports, explores the romance between two visually impaired characters, navigating both the joys and complexities of modern love.
Vishal Mishra has given music for the film, which has been produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla through their production house Mini Films.
Although the release date is under wraps, the film is touted to release in 2025.