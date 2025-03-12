Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan wraps shoot

The shoot for Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been wrapped. The film, directed by Santosh Singh with a script by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, marks the film debut for Shanaya, who is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

The makers shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot which shows the cast and crew battling the cold in a foreign location. They can also be seen celebrating once the shoot is wrapped.