Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 release date announced

The release date of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has been officially announced. The film, a sequel to the 2019 film War, is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani. It is set to hit the theatres ahead of Independence Day, on August 14, this year.
War 2’s production house Yash Raj Films took to their official X handle to make the announcement. They re-shared a fan-made video and wrote, “Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 … there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…”
Earlier, Hrithik had shared some details about War 2 in an interview. The actor, who will reprise his role of Kabir in the sequel, had said, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting".
The original War, released in 2019, also starred Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka. It was helmed by Siddharth Anand.