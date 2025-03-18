Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 release date announced

The release date of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has been officially announced. The film, a sequel to the 2019 film War, is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani. It is set to hit the theatres ahead of Independence Day, on August 14, this year.

War 2’s production house Yash Raj Films took to their official X handle to make the announcement. They re-shared a fan-made video and wrote, “Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 … there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…”