Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh starrer Gandhari wraps shoot

The revenge drama Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh, has wrapped up its shoot. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced under her banner, Kathha Pictures. It is directed by the highly acclaimed Devashish Makhija, known for films such as Bhonsle (2018) and Joram (2023).

Gandhari marks the fourth collaboration between Kanika and Taapsee, following films like Manmarziyaan (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021) and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba (2024). The film was filmed over 50 days in and around Mumbai and Maharashtra. Taapsee will be seen doing a lot of action in the film as she plays a mother who is on a mission.