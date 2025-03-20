Kabir Khan Interview: I can’t make films without politics

Kabir Khan has always been a storyteller of scale—his films sweep across borders, histories, and human emotions, turning intimate journeys into grand cinematic spectacles. With Setara, his segment in the recently released anthology My Melbourne, Kabir returns to Afghanistan, a place he has explored earlier in Kabul Express (2006) and Phantom (2015). This time, he focuses on a young Afghan girl chasing her dream of becoming a cricketer in Australia. The anthology, brought to life by filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir, and Kabir, weaves together tales of identity, displacement, and belonging, set against the multicultural backdrop of Melbourne.

In this freewheeling chat, Kabir reflects on the underperformance of his last film Chandu Champion, how OTT has reshaped audience choices, and what it means to stay authentic as a filmmaker.

Excerpts