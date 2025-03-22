Avneet Kaur recalls being verbally abused on set by director at the age of eleven

The 23-year-old, Avneet Kaur, known for her role in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga (2018-2021), has bravely opened up about her experiences with inappropriate behavior and verbal abuse in the entertainment industry.
In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she revealed that she was inappropriately touched at the age of eight during dance rehearsals. Her mother, upon learning of the incident, explained the concept of "good and bad touch," emphasising the unfortunate reality of such occurrences.
As Kaur's career progressed, she faced another traumatic experience at the age of eleven. This time, it was verbal abuse from a director. "I was just starting out, and a director gave me a challenging monologue. I was very scared, and when I fumbled, he turned on his mic and verbally abused me, saying I was incapable and would never succeed. He used harsh language," she shared. Even her parents were not allowed on set. "I told them everything, and my self-confidence as an actor was shattered. Later, I discovered he had subjected other actresses, including well-known names, to the same treatment."
Kaur's career began in 2012 with the television show Meri Maa. She further showcased her talent in Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain as the youngest contestant on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2012). These early experiences, while contributing to her professional growth, were overshadowed by the traumatic incidents she endured.
Kaur reflects on her journey with a sense of resilience. She has managed to bring in a space for herself in the industry
Her upcoming project, Love In Vietnam, marks a significant milestone. This film, co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, represents a pioneering collaboration between the Indian and Vietnamese entertainment industries. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar, it signifies a new chapter in Kaur's career and a potential bridge between cultures. This project offers her an opportunity to showcase her talent on an international platform.
Avneet Kaur's decision to speak out sheds light on the challenges faced by young performers and contributes to the ongoing conversation about creating safer and more respectful environments within the entertainment industry.