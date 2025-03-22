Avneet Kaur recalls being verbally abused on set by director at the age of eleven

The 23-year-old, Avneet Kaur, known for her role in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga (2018-2021), has bravely opened up about her experiences with inappropriate behavior and verbal abuse in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she revealed that she was inappropriately touched at the age of eight during dance rehearsals. Her mother, upon learning of the incident, explained the concept of "good and bad touch," emphasising the unfortunate reality of such occurrences.

As Kaur's career progressed, she faced another traumatic experience at the age of eleven. This time, it was verbal abuse from a director. "I was just starting out, and a director gave me a challenging monologue. I was very scared, and when I fumbled, he turned on his mic and verbally abused me, saying I was incapable and would never succeed. He used harsh language," she shared. Even her parents were not allowed on set. "I told them everything, and my self-confidence as an actor was shattered. Later, I discovered he had subjected other actresses, including well-known names, to the same treatment."