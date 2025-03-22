'Embrace inner beauty and self-acceptance': Kalki Koechlin to her daughter

Kalki Koechlin, the Bollywood actress, recently opened up about her struggle with beauty standards in a heartfelt letter to her five-year-old daughter.

In a conversation on the BBC Service podcast Dear Daughter, Kalki shared how social media has tricked society into believing beauty is defined by a certain size, shape, or color. Her letter aimed to help her daughter navigate the challenges of today’s social media-driven world.

The actress expressed concern about how social media pressure can negatively affect young minds. She recalled a moment when her daughter expressed feeling "not pretty," prompting Kalki to reflect on the importance of nurturing self-esteem and body positivity from a young age. She reassured her daughter that societal standards will evolve over time, urging her not to place too much value on current ideals. This message is particularly relevant in an era where filters and curated images dominate social media, often leading to feelings of inadequacy among young people.