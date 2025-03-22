'Embrace inner beauty and self-acceptance': Kalki Koechlin to her daughter

Kalki Koechlin, the Bollywood actress, recently opened up about her struggle with beauty standards in a heartfelt letter to her five-year-old daughter.
In a conversation on the BBC Service podcast Dear Daughter, Kalki shared how social media has tricked society into believing beauty is defined by a certain size, shape, or color. Her letter aimed to help her daughter navigate the challenges of today’s social media-driven world.
The actress expressed concern about how social media pressure can negatively affect young minds. She recalled a moment when her daughter expressed feeling "not pretty," prompting Kalki to reflect on the importance of nurturing self-esteem and body positivity from a young age. She reassured her daughter that societal standards will evolve over time, urging her not to place too much value on current ideals. This message is particularly relevant in an era where filters and curated images dominate social media, often leading to feelings of inadequacy among young people.
Kalki also shared her own experiences with industry pressures to maintain a youthful appearance. She recalled an incident when a producer suggested she consider dermal fillers to address her wrinkles. Despite these pressures, Kalki has learned to approach her insecurities with humor and self-acceptance.
In her letter, Kalki emphasised the importance of embracing inner beauty and self-acceptance. She reassured her daughter that everyone experiences moments of self-doubt and that beauty is not merely skin-deep. Kalki wrote, “Remember that your scars, your wrinkles, your eyes, your lips, your hands, your feet, your hair, your skin are all here as witnesses to your beautiful life.” This powerful message encourages her daughter to embrace her individuality and recognise the beauty in her unique journey.
Kalki’s heartfelt advice resonates beyond her daughter, reaching parents and children alike. Her letter serves as a reminder that true beauty lies in authenticity and self-acceptance lessons that are essential for navigating the complexities of modern life.
Kalki is not the only celebrity to speak out about the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance. Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has also criticised media narratives that dissect her appearance, highlighting the disturbing nature of such commentary.