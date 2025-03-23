Daboo Malik breaks silence after Amaal Mallik's controversial post on family ties

Music composer Daboo Malik has publicly addressed his son, singer-songwriter Amaal Mallik's controversial social media post for the first time, after Amaal shared deeply personal revelations about his struggles with his family. In a now-deleted post, Amaal announced his decision to distance himself from his family, stating that his communication with them would only remain "professional." This bold message sparked widespread attention and speculation, particularly regarding his strained relationship with his parents, Daboo and Jyoti Malik, and his brother, singer Armaan Malik.
On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Daboo Malik took to Instagram to share an intimate and touching moment with Amaal. The post featured a photograph of the two, with Daboo affectionately kissing his son on the cheek. The caption read, “I love you.” This heartfelt message marked Daboo Malik’s first public response following his son’s emotional and controversial post.
The post received a flood of supportive comments from fans, well-wishers, and celebrities alike. Notably, singer Sonu Nigam commented on the post, offering a reassuring message: “Everything was fine, everything is fine, everything will be fine.” Daboo responded with multiple red heart emojis, acknowledging the supportive gesture. Fans also took to the comments section to express their emotions, with one user wishing, "Nazar na lage ap dono ko" (May no evil eye fall upon you both). Another fan wrote, “Misunderstandings always happen in every house and every family! Inshallah, Amaal will understand a father's pure love for his children better someday.” Several others sent positive wishes, affirming that “No love is greater than that of a father for his son… always stay happy together, keep shining.”
Amaal’s initial post, which has since been deleted, outlined his personal struggles with depression and revealed the difficult toll it had taken on his relationships, especially within his family. He spoke candidly about how the interference of his parents had contributed to a divide between him and his brother Armaan, leading to a growing distance between them over the years. In his message, Amaal shared that their actions had affected not only his relationship with his sibling but also his overall well-being, friendships, and other personal connections.
While Amaal’s post was met with widespread support from fans, it also raised questions about the nature of his family dynamics. Amaal later issued a follow-up statement, asking the media and public not to sensationalise his words. He acknowledged the support from his fans but made a clear request for privacy, saying, “Please don’t sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability… It’s a request.”