Daboo Malik breaks silence after Amaal Mallik's controversial post on family ties

Music composer Daboo Malik has publicly addressed his son, singer-songwriter Amaal Mallik's controversial social media post for the first time, after Amaal shared deeply personal revelations about his struggles with his family. In a now-deleted post, Amaal announced his decision to distance himself from his family, stating that his communication with them would only remain "professional." This bold message sparked widespread attention and speculation, particularly regarding his strained relationship with his parents, Daboo and Jyoti Malik, and his brother, singer Armaan Malik.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Daboo Malik took to Instagram to share an intimate and touching moment with Amaal. The post featured a photograph of the two, with Daboo affectionately kissing his son on the cheek. The caption read, “I love you.” This heartfelt message marked Daboo Malik’s first public response following his son’s emotional and controversial post.