Aditya Kripalani Interview: 'Cinema is a religion, big screen is its temple'

To work around this production hurdle, Aditya wrote a new script in just seven days. “I wrote something in which actors wouldn’t need to travel. The seed of the story came from there. I Am Not An Actor originated out of that necessity,” he adds. The makers released a seven-minute scene from the film on Instagram, featuring Nawazuddin and Chitrangada enacting a scene while sitting in front of their laptops as part of an acting workshop. It’s ironic and amusing to see a seasoned actor like Nawazuddin portraying a rookie. “He is a very intelligent person,” says Aditya. “He doesn’t need to be directed. He is more instinctive. I actually directed him through Chitrangada. If I wanted something out of a scene, I would tell Chitrangada to say something that wasn’t in the script, and he would react accordingly.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, like Manoj Bajpayee, is an artist entirely dedicated to his craft. In a recent interview, director Anurag Kashyap expressed his frustration with young actors, saying that they are more focused on going to the gym and PR than attending acting workshops. “The biggest problem with new actors today, at least those on OTT, is that they are desperate to land that one series that will give them leverage,” says Aditya. “A single show that brings them fame and money, a cash cow which comes every two to three years. Once they achieve that, they become lazy. A survival instinct, a hunger, an insecurity—these are essential for an artist to take risks. And only by taking risks can great work be created.”