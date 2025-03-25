Emraan Hashmi announces Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi took to social media on Monday to announce Awarapan 2 on his birthday. The film will be released in theatres on April 3, 2026, and is written by Bilal Siddiqi and directed by Nitin Kakkar (Jawaani Jaaneman). It is a sequel to Emraan's own 2007 action film, Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri.

Emraan shared a short video featuring visuals from the first part as his voiceover recounts the events from it. Multiple bullets are fired at him, and then the video seems to be cutting to present time, where Emraan opens his eyes, and the voiceover goes, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai (To lay my life for someone else is my destiny).” All the while the song ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ from the first part plays on.

Sharing the video, Emraan wrote in the caption, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh (Keep me alive for some more time). Awarapan 2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. More details from the project are awaited."

Awarapan also starred Shriya Saran, Ashutosh Rana, Purab Kohli and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. It told the story of a hitman, played by Emraan, who is asked to look after his boss’s mistress but soon finds out that she is a victim of sex trafficking and decides to rescue her. The film received positive reviews from critics but didn’t do well at the box office. It later received a cult status. It is also known for its songs composed by Pritam.

Emraan will be seen next in Ground Zero, which is set to be released in theatres on April 25.