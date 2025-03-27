Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s time-loop comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf gets release date
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer time-loop comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf now has a release date. The film, written and directed by Karan Sharma, will hit theatres on May 9.
Rajkummar plays Ranjan while Wamiqa is essaying the role of Titli in the film.
As per a press release shared by the makers, Bhool Chuk Maaf is “set in the vibrant lanes of Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win his love, Titli. But just before the wedding, fate throws a curveball, turning his world upside down in the most unexpected ways.”
In an earlier released teaser of the film, Rajkummar is a groom who gets stuck in a time loop and keeps on reliving the day of his Haldi ceremony.
The film’s production house Maddock Films announced the release date on their social media handles while sharing a motion poster of the film. “Apni haldi mein hi atak gaye Ranjan aur Titli! Kya unki shaadi ka din aayega kabhi? Pata chalega 9th May ko (Ranjan and Titli are stuck in their Haldi. Will the day of their wedding come? We’ll get to know on May 9),” read the caption.
Bhool Chuk Maaf is presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios.