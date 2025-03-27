Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s time-loop comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf gets release date

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer time-loop comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf now has a release date. The film, written and directed by Karan Sharma, will hit theatres on May 9.

Rajkummar plays Ranjan while Wamiqa is essaying the role of Titli in the film.

As per a press release shared by the makers, Bhool Chuk Maaf is “set in the vibrant lanes of Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win his love, Titli. But just before the wedding, fate throws a curveball, turning his world upside down in the most unexpected ways.”