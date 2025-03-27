Whatever life is destined is destined: Salman Khan on death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

MUMBAI: "Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai," a philosophical Salman Khan said in his first comments about death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the heightened security that has significantly restricted his movements.

The security protocol has impacted his daily routine, Khan told reporters on Wednesday night.

"Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. (It is up to Bhagwan, Allah. Whatever life is destined is destined. That's all)," Khan said in a rare interaction in which he opened up about his personal life and the many challenges after the death threats.

“I cannot do anything about it (security). Khallas. So I go from Galaxy (home) to shoot to Galaxy, no detours," he added.

The 59-year-old could earlier be seen cycling around the city unhindered by his security team.

His security concerns escalated in 2018 when incarcerated gangster Bishnoi openly threatened to kill him during a court appearance in Jodhpur over the actor's involvement in the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case

Since then, Khan has faced multiple threats. In April 2024, two shooters, allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, fired gunshots outside his Bandra residence before being arrested.

After this, security was enhanced with bulletproof glass protecting his balcony and CCTV cameras keeping watch on the road outside. Two months later, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have discovered a plot to kill the actor when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Security around the actor was further tightened following the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui, who was known to be a close friend of Salman, in October 2024.

Asked about the elaborate security around him, Khan said, “You guys are sweet; that’s why they are sweet to you. I don't wish for them to be sweet with those people who are not sweet.”

“It’s not when I’m with the press, but when I’m without the press. This (security) cramps my style,” Khan said in the interaction ahead of the release of his film "Sikander" this Sunday.