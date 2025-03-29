It was a dream debut: Shamita Shetty on 25 years of 'Mohabbatein'

MUMBAI: Actor Shamita Shetty says she was lucky to have debuted with a timeless film like Mohabbatein, which turns 25 this year.

Mohabbatein launched Shamita, the younger sister of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, into showbiz.

It was directed by Aditya Chopra and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The hit musical romantic drama released in theatres on October 27, 2000.

Shamita, who played a feisty college student named Ishika, said seeing her debut film turn 25 was a "great feeling".

"I'm happy that after so many years, I'm still standing here. I was very lucky to have debuted in a film like that. It was a dream debut for me and that's a film that I can still watch. It's timeless," she told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI here.

The 46-year-old actor, also known for films such as Zeher, Bewafaa, Cash as well as the reality show Bigg Boss 15, said she is looking forward to doing good work.

"I'm waiting for something nice to come my way. Let's see if there's some filmmaker out there who believes I can do good work on screen. I'm ever willing to work," she added.

Shamita also congratulated LFW on its 25th edition.

"Lakme Fashion Week was one of the first platforms to help fashion designers showcase their work and creativity. They have continued to do so for so many years. They were one of the firsts and then came the rest of them," she said.

Asked how she would define her fashion statement, the actor said: "It's fairly simple. For me, comfort always takes precedence".