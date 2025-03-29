Prime Video’s Dupahiya to return for Season 2

Prime Video’s comedy-drama show Dupahiya will be returning for Season 2, the makers announced on Friday. The first season of the series is created by Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani, Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and directed by Sonam Nair. It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

Speaking about it, Salona and Shubh said, “Collaborating with Prime Video and bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredible journey, made even more special by the overwhelming love from audiences. Witnessing the show resonate so deeply with viewers has been truly gratifying. As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and we cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch—bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what’s next in the world of Dupahiya!”

The show is set in a village in Bihar, which has been declared ‘crime-free’. A wedding is set to take place where the to-be groom demands a motorbike as a wedding gift which gets stolen one night, causing a distress to both the families.

The first season of the series premiered on the streamer on March 7.