Director Sanoj Mishra, who cast Maha kumbh girl Monalisa, arrested on rape allegations

NEW DELHI: Sanoj Mishra, the director who offered viral sensation Monalisa a role in his film during the Kumbh Mela, has been arrested in connection with a rape case. The arrest follows the rejection of his bail application by the Delhi High Court.

On March 30, 2024, Sanoj Mishra, aged 45, was apprehended by the Delhi Police following intelligence gathering and technical surveillance. The arrest took place in Ghaziabad, and Mishra, who resides with his family in Mumbai, was taken into custody by the Nabi Karim Police Station.

The case centers around a 28-year-old woman from a small town, who alleged that Mishra repeatedly raped her over a period of four years. The woman, who aspired to become a film actress, claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai during this time.