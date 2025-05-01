Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra’s folk-thriller Vvan

Tamannaah Bhatia has joined Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming folk-thriller Vvan – Force of the Forrest, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Arunabh Kumar’s The Viral Fever (TVF). It is being helmed by Arunabh and Deepak Mishra, who earlier directed the web-series Panchayat.

The makers unveiled a short promo featuring a woman in red saari getting out of a car and running with bare feet. She lights a lamp and takes it along as she enters a dense forest. A board at the entrance reads, “Warning! Entering the jungle after sunset is prohibited”.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN - Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome Tamannaah to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before.”

The film was announced last year in November. It will be released in theatres in 2026. More details from the project are awaited.

Tamannaah was last seen in the Telugu film Odela 2. She also had a special appearance in the dance number, ‘Nasha’ from Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Her last prominent Hindi film appearance was in Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.