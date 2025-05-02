India needs to invest in more theatres, says Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday said India is a film loving country but the majority of its people lack access to cinemas.

On day two of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, the 60-year-old actor participated in a session titled "Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map".

Aamir said there is a serious need for investment in infrastructure to boost the industry's growth.

"My belief is that we need to have a lot more theatres in India and theatres of different kinds. There are districts and vast areas in the country which don't have a single theatre.

"I feel that whatever issues we have faced over the decades is just about having more screens. And according to me, that is what we should be investing in. India has huge potential but that can only be realised when you have more screens across the country. If you don't, then people won't watch the films," the actor said.