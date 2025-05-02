Pakistani actress Hania Aamir breaks silence on fake statement circulating on Pahalgam terror attack

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani celebrities, including actress Hania Aamir, have found themselves in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to their work. A viral post, falsely attributed to Hania, claimed that she had requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the ban on Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts. However, the actress has now stepped forward to clarify the situation and address the misunderstanding.

The fake post, which quickly spread across social media, suggested that Hania Aamir had expressed her support for the blocked Pakistani artists in India and had made a direct appeal to the Indian government. In response to this, Hania took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

In her post, she wrote, “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe.”