Pakistani actress Hania Aamir breaks silence on fake statement circulating on Pahalgam terror attack

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani celebrities, including actress Hania Aamir, have found themselves in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to their work. A viral post, falsely attributed to Hania, claimed that she had requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the ban on Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts. However, the actress has now stepped forward to clarify the situation and address the misunderstanding.
The fake post, which quickly spread across social media, suggested that Hania Aamir had expressed her support for the blocked Pakistani artists in India and had made a direct appeal to the Indian government. In response to this, Hania took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.
In her post, she wrote, “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe.”
Hania went on to acknowledge the pain and suffering caused by the recent tragedy. She expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack, stressing that such a sensitive time should not be politicised. “My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy,” she wrote. “Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy, not politicisation. In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people.”
She further urged her supporters and followers to focus on compassion, justice, and healing, rather than deepening divisions. “Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing,” she added.
Concluding her statement, Hania thanked her supporters for their ongoing love and kindness. “To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me,” she said. “I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity.”
Hania Aamir, along with several other Pakistani celebrities, has found her Instagram account blocked in India due to the ongoing tensions. The social media platform now shows a message saying, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."
Other popular Pakistani stars whose Instagram accounts have been restricted include Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly. The bans are a result of the escalating political situation between India and Pakistan, which followed the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood comeback with the film Abir Gulaal, has also found himself embroiled in controversy. His film’s release has been delayed due to the political climate, as it is unclear whether the movie will be released in India as scheduled.
While the ban on Pakistani artists and celebrities is a sensitive issue, Hania Aamir’s response highlights the importance of truth and empathy in times of crisis. She reminded her followers that, regardless of the actions of a few extremists, it is essential to remember that the people of a nation cannot be blamed for the actions of individuals. In her words, “Let us honour those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness.”
As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan will impact the entertainment industry.