Hindi

Diljit Dosanjh to make his Met Gala debut

The Met Gala will be held on May 5 at Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh
Punjabi singer Diljit DosanjhFile Photo
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025, billed as fashion's biggest night.

Dosanjh shared a story on Instagram, with "First Time" in the caption, along with the sandglass emoji.

He added the song "Met Gala" by Gunna to the post.

The following slide had a picture of a white bathrobe with a ribbon tied on it with "Met Gala" embossed over it.

The Met Gala will be held on May 5 at Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

This year's theme for the event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

Among other Indian celebrities, Kiara Advani is also set to make her Met Gala debut this year.

Advani shared a post on her Instagram Story as she arrived in the city ahead of the event.

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also attend the fashion gala.

Diljit Dosanjh
Met Gala
Met Gala debut

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com