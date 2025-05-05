Babil Khan clarifies viral video as Bollywood actors rally behind him after emotional outburst

Babil Khan recently deleted his Instagram account after sharing videos on his stories in which he can be seen on the verge of breaking down and calling Bollywood the “fakest industry he has been part of".

The actor also dropped names of several celebrities like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh in one of the videos and followed it up by saying, “Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so screwed,” leading to many on the internet wonder if he is being isolated or bullied by these people in the industry.

Now, Babil’s family and PR team have issued a statement on the issue stating that the actor had a difficult day and that he mentioned the celebrities’ names from a place of genuine admiration and for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry”.

“Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” read the note, shared by Bollywood Hungama.