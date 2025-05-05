Babil Khan clarifies viral video as Bollywood actors rally behind him after emotional outburst

Babil Khan recently deleted his Instagram account after sharing videos on his stories in which he can be seen on the verge of breaking down and calling Bollywood the “fakest industry he has been part of".
The actor also dropped names of several celebrities like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh in one of the videos and followed it up by saying, “Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so screwed,” leading to many on the internet wonder if he is being isolated or bullied by these people in the industry.
Now, Babil’s family and PR team have issued a statement on the issue stating that the actor had a difficult day and that he mentioned the celebrities’ names from a place of genuine admiration and for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry”.
“Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” read the note, shared by Bollywood Hungama.
“That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry,” it added.
Babil Khan made his acting debut in films in the critically acclaimed film 'Qala', also starring Triptii Dimri. He was highly appreciated for his acting in this movie. Since then, he has appeared in projects like 'Friday Night Plan', 'The Railway Men', among others. He was most recently seen in the ZEE5 film 'Logout.'
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday wrote, "Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in your corner (flexed muscles, red heart, folded hands and hug face emojis)." She re-shared Babil's note on his Instagram, a part of which read, "Thank you so much. The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to (tagged Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Arijit Singh)."
Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video of Babil on his Instagram Stories, in which he was heard saying, "Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book)." Babil reposted it and wrote, "I love you, brother."
Siddhant also wrote a long note supporting Babil. He said, “I usually never engage in such words written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, Gossip columns, and media portals of the internet. Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for drama here. All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens.”
Raghav Juyal shared an official statement on Instagram supporting Babil Khan. In his post, the actor said, "Babil is my family and i am there with him no matter what."