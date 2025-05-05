Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in car crash

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, winner of Indian Idol Season 12, was seriously injured in a car accident early on Monday morning. The crash happened in Ahmedabad at around 3:40 a.m., and the singer was quickly taken to the hospital. Reported Free Press Journal

Videos on social media show Pawandeep in a hospital bed, with doctors attending to him. He is said to have suffered injuries to his left foot and right arm. More details about the accident are still awaited.

Just a few days earlier, on 27 April 2025, Pawandeep had celebrated his birthday.

Pawandeep became well known after winning Indian Idol 12. He took home the winner’s trophy, a car, and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh. He competed against finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya.