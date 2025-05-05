Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in car crash

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, winner of Indian Idol Season 12, was seriously injured in a car accident early on Monday morning. The crash happened in Ahmedabad at around 3:40 a.m., and the singer was quickly taken to the hospital. Reported Free Press Journal
Videos on social media show Pawandeep in a hospital bed, with doctors attending to him. He is said to have suffered injuries to his left foot and right arm. More details about the accident are still awaited.
Just a few days earlier, on 27 April 2025, Pawandeep had celebrated his birthday.
Pawandeep became well known after winning Indian Idol 12. He took home the winner’s trophy, a car, and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh. He competed against finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya.
Born in Champawat, Uttarakhand, Pawandeep comes from a family of Kumaoni folk artists. His parents, Suresh and Saroj Rajan, and sister Jyotideep Rajan are all musicians.
Before Indian Idol, Pawandeep won The Voice India in 2015 as part of singer Shaan’s team. He received Rs 50 lakh and a car as the prize.
He studied at University Senior Secondary School in Champawat and later graduated from Kumaun University in Nainital.
Remarkably, he won an award as the youngest tabla player at just two years old.
In 2021, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, named Pawandeep as the state's Art, Tourism and Culture Brand Ambassador to help promote local heritage.