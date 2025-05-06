First look from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par unveiled, release date announced

The first look poster from Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par was unveiled by the makers on Monday. It will be released in theatres on June 20. The film stars Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh along with 10 debutant actors, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
The poster features Aamir along with the ten kids, who are posing for a photo. Aamir has a basketball in his lap, on which he is resting his hand. The poster is subtitled as, "Sabka apna apna normal (Everyone has their own normal)." Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness.”
Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna, known for making Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and features music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.
Aamir had earlier revealed that the film is a remake of the Spanish film, Champions (2018) and he plays the role of a ‘rude’ basketball coach in it. The film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's Taare Zameen Par (2007), where he played a likeable arts teacher who helps a kid suffering from dyslexia to discover his true potential.
Speaking about Sitaare Zameen Par in a recent interview, Aamir said, “Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same.”