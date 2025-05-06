Pratik Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee to come together for Scam 1992 writer’s directorial Baaghi Bechare

Pratik Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee will come together for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’s writer Sumit Purohit’s directorial feature Baaghi Bechare.
As per a report in Variety, the satire will also feature Panchayat actor Faisal Malik. Mirzapur series creator Puneet Krishna will serve as co-writer for the project.
Sumit, also known for writing the Emmy-nominated series Inside Edge and the biographical drama Srikanth, spoke about attempting a new genre. “Satire, for me, is a form of catharsis. It helps us confront truths that are too absurd to believe and too real to ignore,” he says. “Collaborating with so many creative and talented people on this journey gives me hope that we can continue telling stories that are honest and unafraid to reflect the times we live in.”
Pratik, who is working on Hansal Mehta’s series Gandhi, spoke about collaborating with artists of different indie energies for the film. “It’s refreshing to be part of a film rooted in genuine artistic collaboration and craft. There’s a rare freedom in working without the usual market pressures,” he said. “As an actor, being in such an ecosystem is truly inspiring. You feel a responsibility to support it and be a part of its journey.”
Abhishek echoed this sentiment, reflecting on the current renaissance in Indian independent cinema: “It’s encouraging to see so many inventive independent films making their way into popular culture. We’re in a golden age of such storytelling, and as an actor, I feel drawn to be part of narratives that challenge and expand audience expectations.”
The film is produced by BE8 Films Production (Ashwani Kumar), and Traintripper Films, with Inclusive Pictures as co-producer.