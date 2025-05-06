Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra accidently recreate 'Don' nostalgia at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand debut at the Met Gala 2025, and Indian fans couldn’t take their eyes off him. Dressed in a sharp black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, he walked the iconic blue carpet in New York with style and grace. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, a Met Gala regular, turned heads in a black-and-white polka dot halter-neck dress by Olivier Rousteing.

Though they arrived separately Shah Rukh with his designer, and Priyanka hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas fans quickly spotted a link between their looks and a moment from their past. Social media lit up as users shared throwback pictures from a 2007 polo match in Delhi, where the duo appeared in almost identical styles.

Priyanka wore a similar polka dot dress back then, and Shah Rukh also wore an all-black suit both looks were from the promotions of their hit film Don (2006).