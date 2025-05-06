Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra accidently recreate 'Don' nostalgia at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand debut at the Met Gala 2025, and Indian fans couldn’t take their eyes off him. Dressed in a sharp black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, he walked the iconic blue carpet in New York with style and grace. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, a Met Gala regular, turned heads in a black-and-white polka dot halter-neck dress by Olivier Rousteing.
Though they arrived separately Shah Rukh with his designer, and Priyanka hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas fans quickly spotted a link between their looks and a moment from their past. Social media lit up as users shared throwback pictures from a 2007 polo match in Delhi, where the duo appeared in almost identical styles.
Priyanka wore a similar polka dot dress back then, and Shah Rukh also wore an all-black suit both looks were from the promotions of their hit film Don (2006).
This year’s Met Gala theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, with the dress code titled “Tailored For You”. Both stars’ outfits matched the theme well, but for fans, it was the Don- inspired déjà vu that stole the show.
Reddit and other platforms filled with fan theories and nostalgic comments. One user posted, “Don and Roma take over Met Gala,” while another joked, “The actual jab they ‘MET’ Gala.” Others praised the styling, saying it was too similar to be a coincidence: “Don and his jungli billi (wild cat)” and “Ok the way my jaw dropped. Damn, you need a medal for this.”
This was Priyanka Chopra’s fifth Met Gala appearance, while it was Shah Rukh Khan’s first. Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh admitted that he usually avoids red carpet events, but came this time thanks to encouragement from his children.
“I have little kids who are very excited about the Met. I don’t know if I would have come here on my own, but when Sabya suggested it, they went ‘wow’. I still don’t know if that was ‘wow, they called you’ or ‘wow, you’ll be good on it’,” he shared.
Shah Rukh’s outfit, with its sleek black suit and standout ‘K’ necklace layered with bold chains, fit perfectly with the Gala’s celebration of Black style and elegant tailoring.
Even though the stars didn’t pose together, their fashion choices created a moment that fans will remember one that blurred the lines between style, cinema, and a beloved shared history.