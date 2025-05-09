'Housefull 5' teaser pulled from YouTube amid copyright dispute

The teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated comedy Housefull 5 was launched on 30 April, coinciding with the anniversary of the first instalment in the hit franchise. The teaser generated considerable excitement among fans, especially those eager to see Akshay Kumar return to the genre that cemented his comedic legacy. However, less than ten days after its release, the teaser has mysteriously disappeared from YouTube.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the missing video, and upon further inspection, a message on YouTube read: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios.”
According to a report by Times Now, relevant authorities have denied any copyright infringement, attributing the removal to a technical glitch which they claim will be resolved shortly. As of now, Mofusion Studios has not issued an official statement on the matter.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 brings together one of the most expansive ensemble casts in recent Bollywood history. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Speaking to Zoom, director Tarun Mansukhani shared his experience working with the large ensemble:
“I had a great time, and I don't think at any point I felt like I was working with people I hadn’t collaborated with before. It was, overall, just a party, and we had a great time. We finished the film in record time something that wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s support.”
While plot details remain under wraps, Housefull 5 is expected to deliver a comedic adventure filled with romance, slapstick humour, and the trademark chaos fans of the franchise have come to expect. Themes of friendship, love, and the absurdities of life will likely be explored with the same irreverence that defines the series.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Housefull 5 is slated for release in cinemas on 20 June 2025.