'Housefull 5' teaser pulled from YouTube amid copyright dispute

The teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated comedy Housefull 5 was launched on 30 April, coinciding with the anniversary of the first instalment in the hit franchise. The teaser generated considerable excitement among fans, especially those eager to see Akshay Kumar return to the genre that cemented his comedic legacy. However, less than ten days after its release, the teaser has mysteriously disappeared from YouTube.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the missing video, and upon further inspection, a message on YouTube read: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios.”

According to a report by Times Now, relevant authorities have denied any copyright infringement, attributing the removal to a technical glitch which they claim will be resolved shortly. As of now, Mofusion Studios has not issued an official statement on the matter.