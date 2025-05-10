Director Uttam Maheshwari issues apology after Operation Sindoor film backlash: 'Never intended to hurt sentiments'

Filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari has publicly apologised after facing severe backlash for announcing his latest project Operation Sindoor, a film inspired by India’s recent military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The film’s announcement came shortly after the real-life operation on 6th and 7th May, leading to criticism that it was “insensitive” and “exploitative” given the ongoing conflict.

Maheshwari addressed the criticism via a statement shared on his social media handle on Saturday morning. “My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone’s sentiments,” he wrote.

Explaining his motivations, the director added, “As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light.”

Responding to the timing of the announcement, Maheshwari admitted, “I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret. This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation, not for fame or monetisation.”