Director Uttam Maheshwari issues apology after Operation Sindoor film backlash: 'Never intended to hurt sentiments'

Filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari has publicly apologised after facing severe backlash for announcing his latest project Operation Sindoor, a film inspired by India’s recent military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The film’s announcement came shortly after the real-life operation on 6th and 7th May, leading to criticism that it was “insensitive” and “exploitative” given the ongoing conflict.
Maheshwari addressed the criticism via a statement shared on his social media handle on Saturday morning. “My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone’s sentiments,” he wrote.
Explaining his motivations, the director added, “As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light.”
Responding to the timing of the announcement, Maheshwari admitted, “I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret. This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation, not for fame or monetisation.”
Calling the film more than just a cinematic venture, he described it as “an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally.” The director also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces, praising their commitment to putting “Nation First”.
Operation Sindoor is being produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer, though casting details have not yet been revealed. The film reportedly centres on India’s covert military operation targeting terror bases across the border in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.
Despite Maheshwari’s clarification, social media reaction has remained largely critical. Comments on the film’s AI-generated poster ranged from calling the move “shameless” to accusing the makers of “milking an ongoing war”. One user wrote, “Stop embarrassing yourself and your country,” while another said, “This is as dystopian as it gets.”
Whether the project will move forward amid the mounting criticism remains to be seen.