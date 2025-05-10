Jackie Shroff to play Brigadier Joshi in Tanvi The Great

He added, "One day he dropped in at my place. I was yet to cast my film #TanviTheGreat! But I had recorded few songs. I made him listen to them. He was quiet for a long time after listening to them. Then he hugged me and said. Don’t make this film without me. Brig. Joshi like any Indian army officer is larger than life. Strong, decisive and yet compassionate. His portrayal will be remembered for years!"

"Thank you Shroff for your selfless friendship and brilliant acting. You are a pillar of my strength. Both, on and off screen! Jai Hind!" he concluded.

Anupam recently introduced Shubhangi, an actor from his acting school ‘Actor Prepares’, as the lead of Tanvi The Great. The film also stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and Boman Irani.

Tanvi The Great marks Anupam’s second film as a director after the 2002 film, Om Jai Jagadish.

The film is based on a story by Anupam, who has also written the screenplay with Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit. It features music by MM Keeravani and lyrics by Kausar Munir. The film is produced by Anupam Kher Studio along with the National Film Development Corporation in association with Lower Middle-Class Corporation. The release date of Tanvi The Great will be announced soon.