Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut with horror-drama Blessed be the Evil

As per the news outlet, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence.

“Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart,” Anurag said. “This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

Gatha Tiwary added that Blessed Be the Evil is a unique story, filled with suspense and drama. “Movies have developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling,” she said.

What will be Kangana’s role in the film is still under wraps.

Earlier, speaking about her Hollywood plans, Kangana, on The Kapil Sharma Show, had said that she isn’t planning to do so anytime soon. “Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humein kahin aane-jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam karte hain, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hain (India has so many talented people, so we don’t have to go anywhere and work now. Now, the world has become one place, and Hollywood people are working here.)” she had said.

Kangana was last seen in the Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency.