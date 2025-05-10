Rajasthani film 'Omlo' set for global debut at Cannes film market 2025

The narrative, featuring performances by Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury, and Sonali Sharmistha, paints a haunting yet hopeful picture of a family trapped in cycles of abuse. Cinematography is helmed by Wilson Rabinse, with a soul-stirring background score by Devendra Bhome. The film's music, composed by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, includes lyrics penned by Choudhury himself.

Following its Cannes showcase, Omlo will receive its world premiere at the 26th Rainbow International Film Festival in London.

Also featured in the Cannes Market this year is Anupam Kher’s Tanvi – The Great, which will commence its global screening tour with a star-studded presentation at Cannes. Additionally, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has secured a spot in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to make her Cannes debut.

Celebrated actor and producer Robert De Niro will be honoured with the honorary Palme d'Or, while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning headlines the festival's major premieres.