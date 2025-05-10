Rajasthani film 'Omlo' set for global debut at Cannes film market 2025
Omlo, a poignant socio-drama from Rajasthan, will make its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival Market on 13 May 2025. Written and directed by Sonu Randeep Choudhury, the film has been selected as part of the curated lineup of impactful independent cinema at the Marché du Film.
Produced by Hare Krishna Pictures, Omlo is set in the rustic town of Shree Dungargarh in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and follows the parallel journeys of a 7-year-old boy and a camel both caught in the emotional depths of helplessness. The film sensitively portrays the brutal weight of patriarchal traditions and generational trauma, focusing on how these oppressive systems dehumanise individuals within the family structure.
The narrative, featuring performances by Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury, and Sonali Sharmistha, paints a haunting yet hopeful picture of a family trapped in cycles of abuse. Cinematography is helmed by Wilson Rabinse, with a soul-stirring background score by Devendra Bhome. The film's music, composed by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, includes lyrics penned by Choudhury himself.
Following its Cannes showcase, Omlo will receive its world premiere at the 26th Rainbow International Film Festival in London.
Also featured in the Cannes Market this year is Anupam Kher’s Tanvi – The Great, which will commence its global screening tour with a star-studded presentation at Cannes. Additionally, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has secured a spot in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to make her Cannes debut.
Celebrated actor and producer Robert De Niro will be honoured with the honorary Palme d'Or, while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning headlines the festival's major premieres.