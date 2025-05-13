Costao director Sejal Shah Interview: Cinema’s real competition is with social media reels

It’s no surprise that creative breakthroughs have become few and far between in Hindi cinema. Nothing really works, and what does is either incendiary or formulaic. OTT, which was once considered as the beacon of hope for mid-budget, content-driven cinema, has also shifted course to greener pastures of star-driven vehicles. At a time like this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Costao, although not exemplary, felt like a calming, meditative biopic in a sea of too much noise.

In a freewheeling chat with debut director Sejal Shah (who, before this, has backed films and series like Serious Men, Decoupled and Asur 2), we discuss biopics in Bollywood, if content-driven films have any takers, and how OTTs have changed course.