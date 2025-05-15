Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to reunite for Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic

About the film’s plot, the release stated, “Set against the backdrop of independence struggle, the story unfolds an extraordinary journey of an artist, who from scratch, against all odds, goes on to give birth to the largest indigenous film industry in the world.”

Rajkumar, his frequent collaborator Abhijat Joshi, and writers Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj have been working on the script of the film for the last four years, read the release.

According to the release, Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar has "been supportive of the project and has provided major anecdotes from Dadasaheb Phalke's life".

Los Angeles-based VFX studios have already created AI designs for the era and period of the film, it added.