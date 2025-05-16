Kajal Aggarwal joins Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in Ramayana

Kajal Aggarwal is set to portray Queen Mandodari in director Nitesh Tiwari's epic film Ramayana, CE has learnt exclusively from a source close to the project. Kajal joins the film's existing cast, Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and Yash (Ravana), among others. Reportedly a retelling of the epic mythological tale, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus India, with Yash co-producing under his banner Monster Minds Creations. As reported earlier, the film will release in two parts, with the first part already in post production.

Ramayana Part I is set for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second part that is slated to release on the same festival occasion the subsequent year. The film's cast also includes Ravi Dubey (Lakshman) and Sunny Deol. Reportedly, Sunny is portraying Hanuman in the film. Earlier, Indira Krishnan, who portrays Ram's mother Kaushalya in Ramayana, confirmed that Arun Govil plays Ram's father Dashrath in the film.