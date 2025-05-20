Actress Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar on Monday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor, known for 1990s films such as 'Bewafa Sanam', 'Khuda Gawah', and 'Gopi Kishan', shared her health update with fans and followers on Instagram.

"Hello people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!" she wrote.

Shirodkar's younger sister Namrata Shirodkar commented on her post with a get well soon message.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Niki Aneja Walia, and Shirodkar's fellow 'Bigg Boss' contestant Chum Darang also wished the actor speedy recovery.