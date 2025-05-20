Akshay Kumar sends legal notice to Paresh Rawal for exiting 'Hera Pheri 3', seeks Rs 25 crore in damages

In a significant development that has stirred Bollywood, actor Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to his Hera Pheri co-star Paresh Rawal, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages for what has been described as “grossly unprofessional conduct”. The notice, issued via Akshay’s production company Cape of Good Films, accuses Rawal of abruptly quitting Hera Pheri 3 despite signing a legal contract and even filming initial scenes.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay who is also the producer of the film after acquiring its rights from Firoz Nadiadwala has initiated legal proceedings following Rawal’s exit, which occurred after shooting commenced in April this year under director Priyadarshan. Co-stars Suniel Shetty and Akshay had also begun filming.

Rawal confirmed his departure last week via social media, stating that it was not due to creative differences or financial disagreements. In a tweet, he wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film director.”