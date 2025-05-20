Akshay Kumar sends legal notice to Paresh Rawal for exiting 'Hera Pheri 3', seeks Rs 25 crore in damages

In a significant development that has stirred Bollywood, actor Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to his Hera Pheri co-star Paresh Rawal, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages for what has been described as “grossly unprofessional conduct”. The notice, issued via Akshay’s production company Cape of Good Films, accuses Rawal of abruptly quitting Hera Pheri 3 despite signing a legal contract and even filming initial scenes.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay who is also the producer of the film after acquiring its rights from Firoz Nadiadwala has initiated legal proceedings following Rawal’s exit, which occurred after shooting commenced in April this year under director Priyadarshan. Co-stars Suniel Shetty and Akshay had also begun filming.
Rawal confirmed his departure last week via social media, stating that it was not due to creative differences or financial disagreements. In a tweet, he wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film director.”
However, sources involved in the production told Hindustan Times that Rawal did not offer a concrete reason for leaving, with one insider stating: “He simply did not feel like being part of the film anymore.” The source also added that the actor had been offered more than three times his usual fee for this role.
The legal notice argues that Rawal's withdrawal caused significant financial loss, especially since the actor had already taken part in promotional shoots and planning. “Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity and commercial morality. If he didn’t want to do the film, he should have said so before signing the contract and accepting the signing amount,” said a source familiar with the legal proceedings.
This marks the first instance in Akshay Kumar’s 35-year-long career where he has taken legal action against a fellow actor.
This is not the first time Paresh Rawal has exited a project after committing. In 2023, he declined to be part of Oh My God 2, citing dissatisfaction with the script. He had also walked out of Billu Barber, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Shah Rukh Khan, after initially agreeing to the role.
Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise known for its enduring popularity and meme status online have expressed disappointment over Rawal’s exit. “Paresh himself announced his involvement in the film on X (formerly Twitter) in January. He participated in pre-production planning and shot the teaser promo. To now withdraw without prior dissatisfaction and disrupt production is in bad faith,” a source close to the production said.
The Hera Pheri franchise remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved comedy series, and the third instalment has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The current dispute, however, casts uncertainty over its future.