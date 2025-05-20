Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi romance by the waterfall as Bhooth Bangla wraps shoot

Bhooth Bangla is Akshay and director Priyadarshan’s collaboration after 14 years. The last film they worked on together was 2010’s Khatta Meetha.

Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani, among others.

The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay’s Cape of Good Films. Bhooth Bangla is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

Bhooth Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.