Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi romance by the waterfall as Bhooth Bangla wraps shoot

The Akshay Kumar-headlined upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has wrapped its filming. The actor made the announcement on social media by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of a song shoot from the film.
In the video, Akshay and actor Wamiqa Gabbi can be seen lip-syncing to a song with a waterfall flowing behind. “And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories.”
Bhooth Bangla is Akshay and director Priyadarshan’s collaboration after 14 years. The last film they worked on together was 2010’s Khatta Meetha.
Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani, among others.
The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay’s Cape of Good Films. Bhooth Bangla is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.
Bhooth Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.