Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in action-packed teaser of 'War 2'

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s upcoming actioner War 2 was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani. It is based on a story by Aditya Chopra with the screenplay written by Shridhar Raghavan and dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala.

The teaser opens with a voiceover of NTR where he is seen talking to Kabir (Hrithik) and how he has been watching him closely. There are visuals of Hrithik engaged in slick fighting with fists and guns along with a portion where he is involved in a sword fight. Then NTR is seen making an entry, beating some goons as there is an explosion. “Get ready for war”, he says. The teaser then features Hrithik in a rugged beard as he walks alongside a wolf. There are action sequences atop a moving train, boats and sky scrapers. Kiara makes a brief appearance in the teaser, seemingly being the love interest of Hrithik’s character. It ends with Hrithik and NTR engaged in intense combat.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side.”