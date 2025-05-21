Randeep Hooda to feature in military-drama based on Operation Khukri

Randeep Hooda is set to feature in a war-drama set around Operation Khukri, a military operation led by the Indian Army in West Africa’s Sierra Leone in 2000.
The film will be based on the book Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, written by Major General Raj Pal Punia along with his daughter Damini Punia. It tells the story of 233 soldiers who were held hostage in Sierra Leone by rebel forces and the high risk recuse mission undertaken. The adaptation rights of the book have been exclusively secured by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films.
Randeep will be essaying the role of the Major General (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated the stand-off and subsequently the rescue amid jungle warfare.
Speaking about the project, Randeep shared, “Operation Khukri is a story that moved me deeply. It’s not just a tale of guns and glory, but of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage in the face of insurmountable odds.”
He added, “To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honour and a responsibility.”