Randeep Hooda to feature in military-drama based on Operation Khukri

Randeep Hooda is set to feature in a war-drama set around Operation Khukri, a military operation led by the Indian Army in West Africa’s Sierra Leone in 2000.

The film will be based on the book Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, written by Major General Raj Pal Punia along with his daughter Damini Punia. It tells the story of 233 soldiers who were held hostage in Sierra Leone by rebel forces and the high risk recuse mission undertaken. The adaptation rights of the book have been exclusively secured by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films.