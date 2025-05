Prime Video’s reality series 'The Traitors' to premiere on June 12

“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we're making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “We're thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner! The Traitors promises immersive entertainment and next-level mind games that are sure to captivate our wide gamut of audiences.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, added, “India is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets in the world, with an audience base that’s highly receptive to reality shows. The Indian adaptation of The Traitors offers this audience high-calibre celebrities and intense drama, all wrapped up in thriller-esque gameplay.”

Neha Khurana, Executive Producer for The Traitors, BBC Studios India Productions, commented, “With an all-celebrity cast and jaw-dropping twists, The Traitors is an unmissable treat for fans of high-stakes reality entertainment.”

The show marks Prime Video’s ambitious expansion into the unscripted genre, promising drama, strategy, and suspense in every episode.