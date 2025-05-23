Prime Video’s reality series 'The Traitors' to premiere on June 12

NEW DELHI: Prime Video has announced that its original unscripted reality show The Traitors, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will premiere on the streaming platform on 12 June.
Based on the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format created by IDTV, the Indian adaptation is produced by BBC Studios India Productions in collaboration with All3Media International. The high-stakes series features 20 celebrities from diverse backgrounds who face the ultimate test of trust and betrayal as they compete for a substantial cash prize and the prestigious title of ultimate winner. Following the premiere, new episodes will stream every Thursday.
“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we're making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “We're thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner! The Traitors promises immersive entertainment and next-level mind games that are sure to captivate our wide gamut of audiences.”
Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, added, “India is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets in the world, with an audience base that’s highly receptive to reality shows. The Indian adaptation of The Traitors offers this audience high-calibre celebrities and intense drama, all wrapped up in thriller-esque gameplay.”
Neha Khurana, Executive Producer for The Traitors, BBC Studios India Productions, commented, “With an all-celebrity cast and jaw-dropping twists, The Traitors is an unmissable treat for fans of high-stakes reality entertainment.”
The show marks Prime Video’s ambitious expansion into the unscripted genre, promising drama, strategy, and suspense in every episode.