Alia Bhatt dazzles in red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, gracing the red carpet in a pastel-hued off-shoulder fishtail gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. The gown featured intricate floral embroidery, reflecting a blend of elegance and contemporary flair.
Keeping her look understated yet sophisticated, the 32-year-old actor opted for minimal make-up and wore her hair in a neat bun. Alia shared a series of photographs on Instagram, captioned simply: “Hello Cannes,” tagging L’Oréal Paris, the beauty brand she represents globally.
L’Oréal Paris is marking its 28th year at the Cannes gala, with Alia's presence adding a fresh charm to the brand’s longstanding association with the prestigious event.
Prior to her red carpet appearance, Alia had shared a glimpse of her Cannes preparations on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of her Gucci bag packed with books and beauty essentials. The image featured the brand’s iconic slogan, “I’m worth it,” and was captioned, “Off we go...”.
This year’s Cannes red carpet saw a strong showing from Bollywood, with veterans and rising stars alike making waves. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned with her signature glamour, while the likes of Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, and Urvashi Rautela also drew attention with their appearances.
Amid earlier speculations that she might skip the event due to rising India-Pakistan tensions, Alia Bhatt’s presence was a welcome surprise, adding a touch of grace and star power to the closing moments of the festival.