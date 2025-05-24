Alia Bhatt dazzles in red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, gracing the red carpet in a pastel-hued off-shoulder fishtail gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. The gown featured intricate floral embroidery, reflecting a blend of elegance and contemporary flair.

Keeping her look understated yet sophisticated, the 32-year-old actor opted for minimal make-up and wore her hair in a neat bun. Alia shared a series of photographs on Instagram, captioned simply: “Hello Cannes,” tagging L’Oréal Paris, the beauty brand she represents globally.

L’Oréal Paris is marking its 28th year at the Cannes gala, with Alia's presence adding a fresh charm to the brand’s longstanding association with the prestigious event.