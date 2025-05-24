Mukul Dev, star of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' passes away at 54

Veteran actor Mukul Dev, known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi films, television, and music albums, passed away on 23 May at the age of 54. The actor had been unwell for several days and was admitted to the ICU. He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.

According to a report by India Today, Vindu Dara Singh, who co-starred with Mukul in Son of Sardaar, confirmed the news. “After his parents' death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He wouldn’t even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him,” Singh said.