Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis gets a release date

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring The Archies actor Agastya Nanda and veteran star Dharmendra, now has a release date. The war drama, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, will release in theatres on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the makers announced on Sunday.

The film's production house, Maddock Films, took to social media to share an announcement video for the release date. "Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025," they captioned the post.

Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher, and marks the debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.