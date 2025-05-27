Abhishek Banerjee’s crime-thriller Stolen gets OTT release date

Abhishek Banerjee’s crime-thriller Stolen will be released directly on Prime Video on June 4, the makers announced on Monday. Marking the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, the film is backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, who serve as executive producers. It is written by Karan along with Swapnil Salkar -Agadbumb, and Gaurav Dhingra
The film’s teaser was unveiled by the makers which gives a short glimpse into its gritty world. A voiceover says over grim visuals, “This area is cursed. The gods are angered for some reason. The people are enraged and can burst at any time.” There are visuals of Abhishek’s character being violently beaten up, covered entirely in blood.
As per the makers, “The movie follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child.”
Speaking about the film, Anurag said in a press release, “Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go—that’s exactly what Stolen did to me. What I love about this film is its refusal to conform. For me, cinema must be fearless, and Karan Tejpal has made a film that embodies that spirit. I'm excited it's found its home on Prime Video, and the world can finally see this masterpiece thriller.”
He added, “This is the kind of film that challenges you, makes you jealous as a filmmaker and also inspires you at a time when you are clutching at straws for some homegrown cinematic hope and that's always worth championing. Stolen did all of that to me and I'm proud to support it.”
Kiran said, “Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film—her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places. It’s that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame.”
Nikkhil shared, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation - Stolen does exactly that. While its narrative is tense and gripping, it’s ultimately anchored in deep emotional resonance.”
Vikramaditya added, “What drew me to the film was its razor-sharp narrative—every moment is deliberate, every beat purposeful. I’m proud to be part of a project like Stolen that is bold, urgent, and deeply transfixing. Karan, Gaurav, and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb have crafted something truly special, brought to life by a phenomenal cast.”
Stolen also stars Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman and Shubham in pivotal roles.
The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival in 2023 and earned accolades across the globe. In India, the film premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later showcased at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.