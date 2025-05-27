Abhishek Banerjee’s crime-thriller Stolen gets OTT release date

Abhishek Banerjee’s crime-thriller Stolen will be released directly on Prime Video on June 4, the makers announced on Monday. Marking the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, the film is backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, who serve as executive producers. It is written by Karan along with Swapnil Salkar -Agadbumb, and Gaurav Dhingra

The film’s teaser was unveiled by the makers which gives a short glimpse into its gritty world. A voiceover says over grim visuals, “This area is cursed. The gods are angered for some reason. The people are enraged and can burst at any time.” There are visuals of Abhishek’s character being violently beaten up, covered entirely in blood.