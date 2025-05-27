Abhishek Banerjee’s 'Stolen' to stream on Prime Video from June 4

Prime Video has officially released the teaser for the much-anticipated crime-thriller Stolen, starring Abhishek Banerjee. The film, which received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2023, will be available for streaming worldwide from June 4, 2025, across 240 countries and territories.

Backed by celebrated filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, Stolen marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal and is produced by Gaurav Dhingra under Jungle Book Studio.

Stolen follows the harrowing journey of two urban brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from a young mother at a remote railway station in rural India. One brother, driven by a sense of justice, persuades the other to help the traumatised woman in a dangerous search for the missing child. What unfolds is a suspenseful and emotionally charged investigation that explores trauma, resilience, and the societal divide. Reported India Today.