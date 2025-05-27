Abhishek Banerjee’s 'Stolen' to stream on Prime Video from June 4

Prime Video has officially released the teaser for the much-anticipated crime-thriller Stolen, starring Abhishek Banerjee. The film, which received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2023, will be available for streaming worldwide from June 4, 2025, across 240 countries and territories.
Backed by celebrated filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, Stolen marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal and is produced by Gaurav Dhingra under Jungle Book Studio.
Stolen follows the harrowing journey of two urban brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from a young mother at a remote railway station in rural India. One brother, driven by a sense of justice, persuades the other to help the traumatised woman in a dangerous search for the missing child. What unfolds is a suspenseful and emotionally charged investigation that explores trauma, resilience, and the societal divide. Reported India Today.
The film has been co-written by Karan Tejpal, Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb, and Gaurav Dhingra, who is also the film’s producer.
Stolen has enjoyed a stellar run on the international festival circuit. It won:
Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Female Actor at the Beijing International Film Festival
Best Film and Best Director at Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival
A Special Mention at the Zurich Film Festival
In India, the film was well-received at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
Anurag Kashyap described Stolen as “unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw”, praising Karan Tejpal’s refusal to conform and his fearless approach to filmmaking.
According to a report by The Telegraph, Kiran Rao said the character of Jhumpa “stayed with her long after” watching the film, adding that Stolen is “a rare kind of cinema that captivates and draws deeper with every frame.”
Nikkhil Advani appreciated the film’s emotional core and its ability to “challenge convention and spark conversation.”
Vikramaditya Motwane called it a “suspenseful film with soul,” lauding its sharp narrative and emotional depth.
Producer Gaurav Dhingra noted that Stolen is “a taut, emotionally resonant thriller” and praised the cast’s authenticity and the bold vision brought to life by debutant Karan Tejpal.
While Abhishek Banerjee leads the cast, the film also stars Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham, all of whom deliver powerful performances that enhance the film’s authenticity and emotional impact.
Banerjee, best known for his chilling roles in Paatal Lok and Mirzapur, brings a raw vulnerability and intensity to Stolen, reaffirming his position as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors.