Producer Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects kickstarts UP Film City project

Film producer Boney Kapoor, known for backing Hindi and Tamil films, has begun Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh Film City through his Bayview Projects. He was elected the top bidder with an 18% revenue share. This phase will encompass 13 to 14 advanced film studios and a film institute will brought up at an expanse of over 230 acres.



The project will be completed in the duration of eight years and in three phases. The plan also includes an institute, underwater filming studio, film festival zone with guest accommodations, etc.



The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said Boney Kapoor submitted a building layout to commence the developmental work at Noida's Sector 21.



On the work front, Boney Kapoor previously made Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. He made his Tamil production debut with Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink. He went on to collaborate with the actor in Valimai (2022) and Thunivu (2023)