Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem come together for crime-drama

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem have teamed up for a gritty crime drama.

As per sources, the project has commenced shoot, but details of it have been kept under wraps. The trio were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal and are set to travel across various parts of India as filming continues through May and June.

The project is said to be a gripping crime thriller that brings together a unique blend of talent and energy. Sources close to the film reveal that the chemistry between the three actors is already making waves on set.