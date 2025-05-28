Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem come together for crime-drama

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem have teamed up for a gritty crime drama.
As per sources, the project has commenced shoot, but details of it have been kept under wraps. The trio were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal and are set to travel across various parts of India as filming continues through May and June.
The project is said to be a gripping crime thriller that brings together a unique blend of talent and energy. Sources close to the film reveal that the chemistry between the three actors is already making waves on set.
“It’s a dynamic combination. The actors are bonding really well, and the scenes are crackling with intensity. Their camaraderie is translating into great performances,” said a source from the production team.
When it comes to other projects, Manoj was last seen in Kanu Behl’s Despatch and has Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Governor in the pipeline. Akshay's last work was the second season of The Broken News, and he is also part of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Saqib was last seen in the crime journalism drama Crime Beat. He will also feature with his sister Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher for a neo-noir comedy.