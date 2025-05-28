Mismatched final season and The Royals S2: Netflix confirms new seasons of fan-favourite shows

Netflix has confirmed that four of its most-loved Indian shows are coming back with brand new seasons. Mismatched, Black Warrant, The Royals, and Maamla Legal Hai will all return, bringing more drama, romance, and laughter to your screens soon.

Black Warrant Season 2

Netflix shared a new poster of actor Zahan Kapoor, announcing the return of the hard-hitting prison drama Black Warrant. Based on the real-life stories of a Tihar Jail officer, the show offers a raw and gripping look inside India’s prison system. Director Vikramaditya Motwane thanked fans for their love, calling the journey of making the show “deeply fulfilling.”

Mismatched Season 4

The sweet and relatable love story of Dimple and Rishi returns for one last time. Adapted from the book When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched has charmed viewers with its honest look at young love, friendship, and dreams. The final season will bring back familiar faces like Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, and promises a warm and emotional ending to the story.