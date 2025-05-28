Mismatched final season and The Royals S2: Netflix confirms new seasons of fan-favourite shows

Netflix has confirmed that four of its most-loved Indian shows are coming back with brand new seasons. Mismatched, Black Warrant, The Royals, and Maamla Legal Hai will all return, bringing more drama, romance, and laughter to your screens soon.
Netflix shared a new poster of actor Zahan Kapoor, announcing the return of the hard-hitting prison drama Black Warrant. Based on the real-life stories of a Tihar Jail officer, the show offers a raw and gripping look inside India’s prison system. Director Vikramaditya Motwane thanked fans for their love, calling the journey of making the show “deeply fulfilling.”
The sweet and relatable love story of Dimple and Rishi returns for one last time. Adapted from the book When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched has charmed viewers with its honest look at young love, friendship, and dreams. The final season will bring back familiar faces like Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, and promises a warm and emotional ending to the story.
The quirky legal comedy set in Patparganj District Court is back for another round of silly legal cases and laugh-out-loud moments. Stars like Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, and Nidhi Bisht return, with fun new additions including Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Kusha Kapila. Filming has already started.
After trending in 58 countries, The Royals is coming back with more twists, glamour, and royal drama. The show, which tells the story of modern Indian royalty, was the first Indian series to enter Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English TV. Expect more secrets, ambition, and betrayal in the next chapter.
With these exciting updates, Netflix promises plenty of entertainment ahead. Whether you're into romance, legal laughs, royal scandals, or prison drama there’s something for everyone in these new seasons.