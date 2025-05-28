Ram Kapoor plays OCD-afflicted detective in Mistry; teaser out

Actor Ram Kapoor plays a detective afflicted with obsessive-compulsive disorder in the upcoming mystery-thriller series Mistry. The JioHotstar show is the Hindi adaptation of the American police procedural comedy-drama series Monk (2002-09).
The series has been directed by Rishab Seth and also features Mona Singh and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. A teaser for the series was also shared by the makers on their social media handles which shows Ram as Armaan Mistry, a consultant to the Mumbai Police. He is brilliant at his job and has a eye for detail but is often awkward and ill at ease owing to his OCD.
Ram, expressing his excitement on playing the part on the show, said, "The whole experience of shooting Mistry was so immersive - I have deep dived into this character and understood his quirks, his brilliance and his vulnerabilities. It is a character very close to my heart and I am thrilled with how it has come out.”
Director Rishab added, “Mistry was such a unique and fulfilling experience. Ever since I came on board, I was excited to dive right in as it is such an interesting premise and an even more interesting character to explore.” The show will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 27.