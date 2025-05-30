Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt birthday wish for Paresh Rawal amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ dispute

Rawal’s departure has reportedly left both fans and colleagues disheartened. Suniel Shetty, who plays the calm and collected Shyam in the series, expressed his disappointment during an interview with ANI.

“I mean, it's an absolute shock to me. I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know,” Shetty said.

He also emphasised that the franchise would be incomplete without Rawal’s character.

“It cannot happen. One hundred per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn’t. Raju and Shyam, if they’re not hammered by Babu here, it doesn’t work,” he added.

In the original Hera Pheri films, Akshay Kumar played Raju, Suniel Shetty portrayed Shyam, and Paresh Rawal immortalised the character of Baburao, earning widespread acclaim for his comedic timing and memorable dialogues.

As fans continue to hope for the return of the original trio, Shetty’s message serves as a poignant reminder of the camaraderie and legacy that the Hera Pheri franchise represents.